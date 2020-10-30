11 States Now on Ohio’s Travel Advisory List
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’re planning travel to Wisconsin, Alabama or nine other states on the list, there’s a travel advisory to-and-from those states and Ohio.
The states have test-positivity rates over 15-percent.
For South Dakota, it’s a whopping 43-percent.
They recommend quarantining 14 days when returning from these states.
Here’s the list:
- South Dakota
- Idaho
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
- Alabama
- Nebraska
- Kansas
- Nevada
- Utah
- Mississippi
- Wyoming