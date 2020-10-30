11-Year-Old Charged in 6-Year-Old’s Killing Sent to Detention
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County Family Court judge has moved an 11-year-old suspected killer back into detention following a court hearing on Thursday.
The juvenile accused of killing his 6-year-old next-door neighbor King Pleasant had been freed to live with his father, a doorway away from the crime scene on 19th Street NW last month.
The victim’s family made an emotional plea.
They have also been protesting downtown nightly.