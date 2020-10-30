      Weather Alert

11-Year-Old Charged in 6-Year-Old’s Killing Sent to Detention

Oct 30, 2020 @ 5:40am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County Family Court judge has moved an 11-year-old suspected killer back into detention following a court hearing on Thursday.

The juvenile accused of killing his 6-year-old next-door neighbor King Pleasant had been freed to live with his father, a doorway away from the crime scene on 19th Street NW last month.

The victim’s family made an emotional plea.

They have also been protesting downtown nightly.

Popular Posts
twin skeletons wrapped in lighting
Pole-Dancing Skeletons Deemed ‘Inappropriate’ for Texas Neighborhood
Stark’s Most Hazardous Intersection: Perry at West Tusc
Atari Is Opening Gaming-Inspired Hotels Around The U.S., With Vintage Arcades And Pop Culture Nightclubs
Florida Man Steals A Bulldozer To Swipe Campaign Signs
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Heartfelt Essay About the Loss of Her Son Jack