11 Year Old in Beachwood Helps Paramedics Treat Classmate with Language Barrier
A student in Beachwood passed out on a bus on his way to school last month. One of his 11 year old classmates noticed this and also knew that this student didn’t speak any English so he stayed right beside his friend so he could translate when the paramedics got there. The paramedics were able to rely on him being calm and explaining what his friend was experiencing so they were able to treat him correctly.
Fortunately, the student has recovered fully. The student who did the translating was worried his mom was going to be upset that he was getting home from school late. But, of course, he had a very good reason and I’m sure his mom is bursting with pride knowing her son kept his cool and was able to help his friend!