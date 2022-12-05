Photo: Joel Murphy

The 12 Days of Mixmas winners are rolling in and everyone is walking away with gift card worth at least 100 bucks. From across Northeast Ohio, Mix 94.1 listeners are scoring gift cards to Home Depot, Old Carolina BBQ, The Pro Football Hall of Fame team shop, Marshall’s and more. Just in time to take care of some holiday shopping or to treat themselves, these winners listened for the Jingle Jam of the day and knew what to do.

Ricky from Canton:

Erin from New Philly

Jennifer from Massillon and Stacy from North Canton



Hayley from Louisville: