12 Year Old Colorblind Boy Sees Color for the First Time and Tears Flow
Glasses with forest, selected focus on lens, colour blindness glasses
Colorblind people go through life not really knowing what the world looks like. Now there are special glasses that help those people see the colors that the rest of us see every day. A 12 year old boy in Minnesota is severely colorblind, as is his principal. His principal has these glasses and brought them in so that the boy could experience color for the first time.
He tried them on in class where they were learning about colorblindness and he became emotional when he saw all the colors. A GoFundMe page was set up to raise the $350 for his parents to buy him his own glasses. It ended up raising $24,000 so his parents are pledging to donate the rest of the money to a foundation who buys colorblind glasses for people who can’t afford them.