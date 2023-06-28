Mix 94-1 and the Summer Of Mix throwin’ it back to the summer of ’06 with our “Throwback The Summer Weekend: 2006 Edition”

It was the summer you were bangin'”Promiscuous”, “Sexy Back” and “Ridin Dirty” on your iPod. The big movie was Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. Everyone was talking about this new thing called “YouTube” and EVERYONE had their own MySpace page.

It was also right around that time when your favorite new band Fall Out Boy did their first show at Blossom.

This weekend, we’ll play some of the biggest songs from that summer AND give you chance to win tickets to see Fall Out Boy – Live at Blossom, Tuesday June 18th!

Listen all weekend to find out how to win.. and for your favorite jams from the glorious Summer Of 2006!