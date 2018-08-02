12TH Street Bridge FINALLY Re-opens By John Stewart | Aug 2, 2018 @ 7:38 AM AFTER BEING CLOSED FOR A YEAR, TWO MONTHS AND NINE DAYS, THE 12TH STREET BRIDGE IS FINALLY OPEN!!! WHILE THE WORK ISN’T COMPLETE, THE REOPENING WAS WELL RECEIVED TUESDAY, AS CARS AND TRUCKS HONKED IN JOY ABOUT THE RE-OPENING. 12th street bridgemayor bernabiroad re-opens SHARE RELATED CONTENT The 6th “Moment” Mural To Be Unveiled Trading Bryce Harper?? Say It Isn’t So! CBS Chairman, Les Moonves Accused of Sexual Misconduct Canton Man, Shot By His Brother StarkMHAR Establishes All-Inclusive Website, Especially for Young People PFHOF Enshrinement Festival Adds to Security Measures