13-Year Old Buys Car for Single Mother
By Sarah
|
Apr 5, 2019 @ 7:44 AM

A single mother of three was brought to tears after her 13-year old son returned from what she thought, was one of his little odd jobs for money, with a car for the family.
The Nevada woman’s now viral post reveals her son earned enough money to buy a used car by mowing lawns and cleaning yards… and by trading in his prized X-Box!
The teen says he was inspired to surprise his mom with a car after seeing other children surprise their parents with vehicles on Youtube.
Have your kids ever done something sweet for you?

Comments