13-Year-Old Graduating From Community College With 4 Degrees
While most 13-year-olds are just graduating from junior high school, one California overachiever has put his peers to shame by earning four associate’s degrees from a community college.
La Mirada resident Jack Rico, who began attending community college when he was 11, will also notch himself a place in history on Wednesday when he becomes the youngest person to graduate from Fullerton College. The achievement has earned him a full scholarship at the University of Nevada, where he plans on pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in history, he says.
Despite his accelerated education, Rico says he’s in no hurry to make future plans. “I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,” he says. “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.” What was your biggest accomplishment at the age of 13? In what areas does a kid who gets through the education system so quickly lose out on?