14 Arrested in Undercover Sex Predator Investigation
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 14 men have been arrested following a four day undercover operation targeting sexual predators in Stark County.
Operation Unsportsmanlike conduct was organized by the Jackson township police department. Five of the 14 arrested were from Stark County.
They were Austin Lyle of North Canton, Daniel Fiorentino of Massillon and Canton natives, Jerry Ragsdale, Reginald McCullough and Robert Becker.
Ragsdale was a preschool teacher at the Canton YMCA. He’s charged with disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, attempted unlawful sexual conduct and importuning. Ragsdale has since been placed on upaid administrative leave. The YMCA said in a press release that he will not have access to their facility during the leave.
More details on all of the individuals involved can be found in the video below.