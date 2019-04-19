14-year old Boy found Dead in Carroll County
By WHBC
|
Apr 19, 2019 @ 4:38 PM

A tragic ending to the story of a missing 14-year old boy in Carroll County.  At a press conference this afternoon in Carrollton officials said the body of 14-year old Jonathan Minard was found buried in a shallow grave on a farm in Washington Township.  No other information was released, authorities are being very tight-lipped about the case.  Sheriff Dale Williams had told WHBC earlier this week that they did have a person of interest they were interviewing but no charges had been filed.

Stay tuned to 1480 WHBC – our Matt Demczyk was at the press conference and will have more information as it is released.

