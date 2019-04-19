14-year old Boy found Dead in Carroll County

A tragic ending to the story of a missing 14-year old boy in Carroll County. At a press conference this afternoon in Carrollton officials said the body of 14-year old Jonathan Minard was found buried in a shallow grave on a farm in Washington Township. No other information was released, authorities are being very tight-lipped about the case. Sheriff Dale Williams had told WHBC earlier this week that they did have a person of interest they were interviewing but no charges had been filed.

