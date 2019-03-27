14-Year-Old Gamer Makes $200,000 Playing Fortnite

Griffin Spikoski isn’t your typical teenage gamer. He’s bringing in a salary by playing Fortnite.

The 14-year-old is an E-Sports pro. He’s known as Sceptic. Spikoski has made $200,000 with his skills.

After taking his high school classes online, he plays about 8 hours during the week. On the weekend, Sceptic games for 18 hours.

The whole thing started when he uploaded a video beating a popular Fortnite player to his YouTube channel. His viewership spiked. After that, sponsorships and appearances started coming his way. Spikoski is saving his money for college or to buy a house or car.

Have you turned a hobby into a money maker?