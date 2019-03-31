14-year old girl found shot in Canton Identified

The body of a 14-year old black female found in the 1000 block of Bieyls Court, SW early Saturday morning has been identified. Canton Police say the body is that of Sylvia McGehee of Canton. They continue to investigate her death. They are not releasing any other information but do say she had been shot in the head and it does not appear she shot herself.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau or tips can be left anonymously at tip411 by going to cantonohio.gov.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.