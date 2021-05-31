1480 WHBC Special Memorial Day Programming
News/Talk 1480 WHBC will provide three hours of special Memorial Day programming on Monday, May 31st, 2021.
PROUD AMERICAN
This Memorial Day join FOX Nation Host Johnny “Joey” Jones as he sits down with veterans and proud Americans to discuss how they are making an impact in their community, while remembering those lives lost while serving their country.
JASON IN THE HOUSE PODCAST
Coming this Memorial Day former Chair of the House Oversight Committee, FOX News Contributor and two-time New York Times Best Selling Author, Jason Chaffetz dives deeper than the headlines and the party lines, as he takes on American life, politics, and exclusive stories from his time in Congress.
These specials will air from 9am to Noon on 1480 WHBC