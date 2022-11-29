Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

16 Killed on State’s Roads Over Thanksgiving

November 29, 2022 4:27AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 16 people were killed in 15 different fatal crashes in Ohio over the five-day holiday weekend that ended Sunday night.

Two victims were pedestrians and ten were not wearing seat belts.

Among those killed was 55-year-old Abraham Smith Jr of Canton.

The state patrol says he drove into the opposing lanes of traffic on I-71 in Morrow County and was hit by a semi.

There were no fatal crashes in Stark or adjacent counties over the five-day period.

