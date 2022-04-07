16-year Old Charged in Double Homicide in Canton
A 16-year old boy is being held in the Multi County Juvenile Attention Center on charges he killed two 19-year old Canton men last month.
Canton Police say Jayvion Burkes was arrested yesterday and charged in the deaths of William Harvey and Jermiah Burton on March 28th. The were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an apartment on Ellis Avenue, NE. Burkes is also accused of tampering with evidence and felonious assault.
The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police