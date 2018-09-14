17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT PILOT LANDS HER PLANE WITHOUT A WHEEL!

Here is some video from Inside Edition –

Listen to her voice. I felt so afraid for her!

RELATED CONTENT

Kevin Love on the Daily Show

Ever wonder why we say “Ok”?

Apple did a really good job releasing this news-

Every OWEN WILSON WOW in the movies.

You could be on the new BANNER downtown CLE across from the Q.

I post this every couple years – video from when I was at the Top of the World Trade Center less than 48 hours before 9/11 attacks.