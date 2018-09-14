17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT PILOT LANDS HER PLANE WITHOUT A WHEEL!
By Bo Matthews
|
Sep 14, 2018 @ 12:11 AM

Listen to her voice.  I felt so afraid for her!

Here is some video from Inside Edition –

