18 States Now Require People To Wear Masks In Public
With the recent spike in coronavirus cases nationwide, more states are requiring people to wear a mask when they go out in public. There are 18 states with the rule in place with North Carolina, Nevada, and Washington becoming the latest to join in.
California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island are also on the list. The District of Columbia also has a public face-covering rule in place.