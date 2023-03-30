189, 18 and 80: Taylor Swift’s latest chart achievements are unique

To mark the beginning of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift surprised fans earlier this month by releasing four new songs, including the Lover leftover “All of the Girls You Loved Before.” And that song has given Taylor some unique new milestones on the Billboard chart.

The song debuted at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the 189th song of her career on that particular chart. She’s the female artist with the most chart entries and is far, far ahead of any other woman. Nicki Minaj, who has the second-most chart entries, only has 125.

Only two other acts have had more songs on the Billboard Hot 100: Drake, with 293 entries, and the Glee cast, with 207.

Meanwhile, the debut of “All of the Girls You Loved Before” on the Hot 100 means that Taylor has now charted at least one song on that chart every year since 2006, when she kicked off her career with “Tim McGraw.” That 18-year run is the longest streak in history.

And finally, “All of the Girls You Loved Before” and the other three songs she released — “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version)” and “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)” — have all entered the top 10 of Billboard‘s Digital Song Sales chart. She has now had 80 top-10 songs on that chart, way more than any other artist. Even Drake, who’s number two, has only had 57.

