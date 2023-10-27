‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is here to fill the “Blank Space” in your collection

1989 (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift‘s rerecording of the album that made her a global pop superstar, has arrived — on the day she released the original version nine years ago.

Taylor first announced the rerecording on August 9, during her Eras Tour show. 1989 follows Fearless, Red and Speak Now in Taylor’s ongoing rerecording project.

Fans got their first taste of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, when she released “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version),” and their second in 2022, when she released “This Love (Taylor’s Version).”

The album includes new versions of all 16 tracks from the deluxe edition of 1989, including five previously unreleased “From the Vault” tracks: “Slut!,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Is It Over Now?”

The lyrics to “Slut!” focus on the double standards that women face when it comes to dating. Taylor sings, “I’ll pay the price, you won’t/But … If they call me a slut/ You know it might be worth it for once.”

On Instagram Friday morning, she wrote, “I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014 and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”

“This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark,” she continued. “I present to you with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It’s been waiting for you.”

The original version of 1989 spun off three #1 singles — “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and “Bad Blood” — and spent 11 weeks on top of the album chart. It went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year.

