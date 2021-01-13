1B Vaccination Information for Canton, Massillon, Alliance
CANTON, ALLIANCE, MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The health departments in the three largest cities in Stark County have their own procedures for delivering coronavirus shots.
If you live in the city of Canton, you can also register for the vaccine starting Thursday morning at 9.
You can do that through cantonhealth.org, or by calling 330 451-6774 and leaving a message.
You will be contacted later.
The first clinic at the Canton Public Health office is next Tuesday.
In Massillon, clinics for those 80-and-older start next Tuesday.
Only that group should call 330-830-1710 or 330-830-1714 during regular business hours.
Alliance will do their 1B clinics starting with those 80-plus at the Alliance Senior Citizens Center.
The number to call to register is 330-821-3348.