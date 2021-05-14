      Weather Alert

$2.3 Million Worth of Projects at Stark Office Building

May 14, 2021 @ 5:47am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One project done, another in progress, and another starting soon.

That’s the story at the Stark County Office Building in downtown Canton, where the skylight over the lobby’s atrium has been replaced and two of the three new elevators are now in place and working.

And, starting Monday, replacement of the roof on the six-story building.

Here’s a breakdown on the costs of the projects, according to the county:

  • Elevators: $991,000
  • Atrium Skylight: $448,503
  • Roof: $851,984
