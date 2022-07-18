      Weather Alert

2 Fatalities in Stark Bring Count Up to 18

Jul 18, 2022 @ 6:18am

CANTON and TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a deadly weekend on Stark County highways.

62-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek was killed on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township Saturday night when he was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the freeway.

The State Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Franco Guidone of Louisville was eastbound in the westbound lanes when the two vehicles collided.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The patrol says alcohol may have been a factor.

And 44-year-old Eric Rowh of Canton was killed Saturday morning when his motorcycle hit a utility pole on Trump Avenue NE just south of Mahoning Road.

Investigators say Rowh was passing a vehicle when he noticed an incoming truck, then tried to take evasive action.

The two accidents bring the Stark County fatality count up to 18 for the year.

Popular Posts
McDonald’s And Wendys Giving Away Free Fries
Listen to win tickets to One Republic at Blossom!
Dwayne Johnson Is Your “Shark Week” Master of Ceremonies
Chris Evans Denies Being A Part Of “Captain America 4”
“Stranger Things” Cast Reacts To Last Episodes Of Season 4
Connect With Us Listen To Us On