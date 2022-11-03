2 Fires in Canton During Night, Apartment House Needs to be Taken Down
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While fighting a suspicious garage fire in the 1300 block of 19th Street NW during the night Wednesday night, Canton fire crews were called to a house fire in the 500 block of Fulton Road NW at around 4 a.m. Thursday.
The house is badly damaged with the fire extending into the attic and roof.
The department says it’s an emergency teardown.
No one was home at the multi-unit apartment house.
No injuries reported.