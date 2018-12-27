2 Killed In Christmas Night Crash

(ONN) – A man who was a sheriff’s deputy, a firefighter and an EMT was killed in a Christmas night crash, along with a passenger.

The Steubenville post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Dale Resor, of Freeport, drove off of U.S. Route 22 in Harrison county on Tuesday night.

The patrol says Resor’s vehicle overturned into a guardrail and struck a bridge support, coming to a rest upright under an overpass.

Resor had been a Guernsey County Sheriff’s Deputy until earlier this year, when he started work with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, on a part time basis.

Also killed in the crash was a passenger, 33-year-old Meghan Higgenbotham, of Sherrodsville, a teacher and coach in the Conotton Valley School District.