2 Lawrence Fire Levies Fail, Expect to See Them Again in May
LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A campaign to turn down two fire levies in Lawrence Township was successful, but the fire district has more opportunities next year to get them passed.
They’re expected to go back to the ballot in May.
they were a 1.9 mill renewal and point-5 mill replacement levy that failed
With the Lawrence Township Fire District ending its service agreement with the North Lawrence Fire Department at the end of the year, some residents of the southern half of the township started the negative campaign.
Lawrence Township Fire Chief Mark Stewart says they will service the entire district from two stations in Canal Fulton after January 1.