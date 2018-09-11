2018 Glenoak Grad Killed

The heavy rains over the weekend apparently led to the death of a 2018 Glenoak High School graduate and injured her father. A large tree fell on their car as they were driving on Everhard Road, NW Sunday afternoon… It’s believed the rain-soaked ground and the wind contributed to the accident; 48-year-old Brian Kleptach was driving. His 18-year-old daughter Sidney Kleptach was a passenger. She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where she died. Sidney was a Freshman at Mount Union University studying biology.

