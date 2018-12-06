2019 Golden Globes Nominations Miss On Big Names
By Gabe
|
Dec 6, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

Now that people have had some time to look at all of the Golden Globe nominations, fans and critics are pointing out people, shows and movies they feel got snubbed.

Three Ryans got passed over according to USA Today. Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds didn’t get any Best Actor love and Ryan Coogler wasn’t nominated for Best Director for Black Panther. Speaking of Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan were left out of acting nods. Clint Eastwood didn’t get a look for his role in Mule.

TV shows that were kicked to the curb included Atlanta and This Is Us. Movies like A Quiet Place, Widows and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again could have had a place but didn’t.

