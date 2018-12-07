2019 Grammy Nominee List is Here!

Here’s a list of the nominations for some of the big Grammy Award categories.

Album of the Year:

H.E.R. – H.E.R., Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You, Drake – Scorpion, Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album, Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour, Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys, Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy, Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer.

Record of the Year: Cardi B – I Like It, Brandi Carlile – The Joke, Childish Gambino – This Is America, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow, Drake – God’s Plan, Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars, Post Malone &; 21 Savage – Rockstar, Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle.

Song of the Year – Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars, Ella Mai – Boo’d Up, Drake – God’s Plan, Shawn Mendes – In My Blood, Brandy Carlile – The Joke, Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow, Childish Gambino – This Is America.