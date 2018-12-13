2019 Rock Hall of Fame Inductees are Here!
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 8:16 AM

 

The people have been voting for three months, and now the artists who are going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been named.

Congratulations are in order for The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.

More than 1,000 artists were on the ballot that included current live inductees, music industry members, and historians. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony happens Friday March 29, 2019 at the Barclays Center in New York and ticket sales will be announced next month.  Are you pleased with this year’s inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jason Momoa Leads Haka at ‘Aquaman’ Premiere KFC Is Selling Fried Chicken Scented Yule Logs There’s Now A Toy Story Inspired Hotel What’s Coming To and Leaving Netflix in January 2019 Texas Officers Catch Boy Jumping from House Fire Meghan Markle Cradles Baby Bump, And the Internet Reacted Super Negatively
Comments