      Weather Alert

2020 Activity Works in 2021 Too: Campers Making MWCD Reservations for Spring, Summer

Mar 11, 2021 @ 7:45am

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Warmer temperatures and getting closer to the end of the pandemic.

It has people making spring- and summertime plans, and maybe what a lot of folks did last summer will work again: camping.

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District reminds you that Atwood Lake, Leesville Lake and the district’s other campgrounds are filling up fast, so make that reservation soon.

All the campgrounds are actually open year-round.

Popular Posts
grocery giveback graphic
Free Groceries For A Month? Your Chance To Win Is Coming!
Leonardo DiCaprio Urges 37 Million Fans To Replace Meat With Beyond Burgers
More Than 55 Stark Vaccine Locations, Not Including Smaller Pharmacies
The Girl Next Thor: Natalie Portman Gets Buff for Next 'Thor'
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Jimmy Tackles The Latest Headlines With 'Breaking Joke News'