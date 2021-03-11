2020 Activity Works in 2021 Too: Campers Making MWCD Reservations for Spring, Summer
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Warmer temperatures and getting closer to the end of the pandemic.
It has people making spring- and summertime plans, and maybe what a lot of folks did last summer will work again: camping.
The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District reminds you that Atwood Lake, Leesville Lake and the district’s other campgrounds are filling up fast, so make that reservation soon.
All the campgrounds are actually open year-round.