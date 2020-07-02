2020 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Postponed
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that the 2020 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic has been postponed due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of the Hall of Famers, players, fans and volunteers who make the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic so special remains our top priority,” said David Baker, president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “The Pro Football Hall of Fame looks forward to having the Classic back in Canton in 2021 for a fun- filled weekend.”
The classic is scheduled to return to Canton in 2021 where HBCU powerhouses Grambling State and Tennessee State will face off. The contest will take place during Labor Day weekend of next year.
All other events connected with this year’s classic have also be called off. You can view the official press release below.
The Hall of Fame says tickets will be refunded to original purchasers. Refunds will be processed within six to eight weeks.