2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Stream Exclusively on Twitter
Billboard has partnered with Twitter to give fans a front-row seat to the ‘2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards.’
The award ceremony will take in person for the first time in two years on March 2nd in L. A. and will stream exclusively on Twitter.
The live stream will feature red carpet coverage, performances, and acceptance speeches. There will also be “exclusive Twitter Spaces conversations with Christina Aguilera and select award recipients leading up to the event.”
Olivia Rodrigo will be honored with the “Woman of the Year” award while blues singer, Bonnie Raitt will receive this year’s “Icon Award.”
Other performers expected to attend include Doja Cat, Gabby Barrett, Saweetie, and Summer Walker.
What do you think of having to watch an award show on social media?