2022 ELECTION: Canton Township Fire Seeks New Money

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a tough time to ask for a tax increase.

But with a 4 mill fire levy set to expire in Canton Township next year, the department felt it was a good time to address their financial issues.

Issue 43 combines the 4 mill replacement with an additional 1.9 mills for five years, raising taxes an average $130 per year in the township.

Canton Township Fire Chief Chris Smith says the new money goes entirely to operations.

The department forced to hire more full-time firefighter/paramedics, with the part-time job market drying up.

85-percent of the department’s calls are now EMS-related.

The department tries to staff with seven personnel per day.

There’s early voting underway now at the Board of Elections office.