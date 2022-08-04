2022 ENSHRINEMENT: CPD, SCSO With More Security

CANTON, Ohio (Nerws Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perhaps you’ve already noticed a greater police presence at Enshrinement Week events.

That’ll be the case through the weekend, as the Canton Police Department, Stark County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies work to provide a secure setting for all events.

Sheriff George Maier says there’s also that delicate balance between law enforcement and deputies just being helpful ambassadors for the city.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard says it takes a lot of planning, because the normal call volume in the city will continue.

And the Hall of Fame expects these kinds of events to go beyond just Enshrinement Week in the future.