2022 ENSHRINEMENT: CPD to Enforce 11 p.m. Curfew

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are reminding teens and adults that the 11 p.m. juvenile curfew will be strictly enforced during Enshrinement Week.

Especially so the night before the Grand Parade, when they say there will be a significant police presence along Cleveland Avenue NW and in the downtown area.

They say parents and guardians of unsupervised juveniles will be cited.

The curfew applies to all Enshrinement events.