Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: CPD to Enforce 11 p.m. Curfew

August 3, 2022 5:35AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are reminding teens and adults that the 11 p.m. juvenile curfew will be strictly enforced during Enshrinement Week.

Especially so the night before the Grand Parade, when they say there will be a significant police presence along Cleveland Avenue NW and in the downtown area.

They say parents and guardians of unsupervised juveniles will be cited.

The curfew applies to all Enshrinement events.

Popular Posts

1

Prankster Leaves Mashed Potatoes Around Neighborhood
2

Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
3

Disney Announces 'Chicken Little 2' For 2021
4

High School Football Fridays on Mix 94-1
5

Stark MHAR Shares Tips For A Safe Home Environment