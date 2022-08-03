Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: ‘First Play’ Kicks off 2022 Festival

August 3, 2022 10:56AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Great weather for the first event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

A 3-mile-long line of kids tossed the ceremonial first football of the season from the NFL’s birthplace downtown to the Hall of Fame

Just before “First Play”, (Left to right) Hall of Famers Elvin Bethea, Joe Delamielleure and Robert Brazile, Hall of Fame VP of Archives John Kendall and former NFL player Bobby Taylor with the league’s Legends Youth Advisory Council address the families and media. (WHBC News)

The Play Football “First Play” event has been the kickoff event for Enshrinement for over 20 years.

Gold Jackets Joe DeLamielleure and Elvin Bethea and newcomer Robert Brazile walked the three-mile route.

