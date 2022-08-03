2022 ENSHRINEMENT: ‘First Play’ Kicks Off Festival

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week activities get going in earnest on Wednesday.

The Play Football “First Play” event happens from the birthplace of the NFL downtown to the Hall of Fame.

Thousands of kids will toss that first 2022 Season football from one to another until it gets to its destination.

Several Gold Jackets regularly participate.

And this afternoon at 2 in Stadium Park, the city of Canton will dedicate the Marion Motley statue, just recently installed.