2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Hall of Fame Game Starts NFL Season

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Welcome to the 2022-23 NFL season.

It always starts in Canton with the first exhibition game.

Thursday night at 8, it’s Jacksonville and Las Vegas at Tom Benson and on NBC.

You can also watch it at Centennial Plaza.

Bring a lawn chair.

It’s part of the Enshrinement Festival, of course.

At noon, the Hall of Fame Fun Fest powered by Graphic Enterprises begins on the Hall campus.

The Enshrinement Festival also includes a 1 p.m. Autograph Session presented by Panini, also on campus.

And here’s a reminder from the city: if you’re looking for parking at weekend events, Stadium Park is closed to vehicular traffic.