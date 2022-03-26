      Weather Alert

2022 Kidfest is TODAY at the Canton Civic Center! Come out and Play!

Mar 26, 2022 @ 8:15am

TODAY!  It’s Here!  News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 are excited to once again host Kidfest at the Canton Civic Center from 11am to 4pm.  Great way to spend your Saturday with the kids!

Admission is $5.00   Kids 3 and under are free!

Check out some of the fun stuff we’re planning:

  • Inflatables, rides, and an obstacle course
  • A petting zoo with more than 20 different animals
  • A fish tank stocked with more than 100 fish
  • A photo booth
  • Karaoke
  • Famous characters, mascots, magicians,
  • A kids fashion show
  • A  scavenger hunt where you can win $500 and plenty of prizes and giveaways.
  • AND MUCH MORE!
  • HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE
