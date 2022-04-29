      Weather Alert

2022 Stark County Air Quality Grade: ‘C’

Apr 29, 2022 @ 7:58am

CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s air is greatly improved from decades ago.

But our air quality is still worthy of just a “C” in the latest American Lung Association “State of the Air” report.

The association looks at ozone and particle pollution from 2018 to 2020 in the latest report.

Stark County got a “B” for short-term particle pollution, but only a passing grade for the long-term measure.

We scored a “C’ for ozone pollution;

Seven counties in Ohio did get “F” grades they are mainly in the immediate Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo areas.

Popular Posts
The Weeknd Is Reworking His HBO Series On The Music Industry
Bhad Bhabie Proves She Made $50 Million On OnlyFans
‘American Idol’ Fans Weren’t Happy With Gabby Barrett As A Mentor
“Wicked” Will Be Split Into Two Movies
‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Delayed
Connect With Us Listen To Us On