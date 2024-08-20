The 2024 Stark County high school football season is ready to get underway and Mix 94.1 is proud to be carrying the coverage of our sister station 1480 WHBC. Celebrating their 80th season of coverage, the team at 1480 WHBC can be heard every Friday night(and sometimes Thursday or Saturday) with further coverage on YouTube with the Saturday Morning Huddle. There is lots of action to kick off the season, so here’s our 2024 Stark County High School football week 1 preview.

Massillon starts season in Oregon against the UK

The Massillon Tigers continue to set the standard in Stark County, Ohio and after week 1, maybe the world. The standing DII champions will head out to Beaverton, Oregon to face the NFL Academy UK, a team of players put together from across the United Kingdom. While the NFL Academy team features premier athletes with quality wins over top rated teams, the Tigers are deep and some how or another, they still have something to prove. Massillon is the only team from the United States involved and a loss will embolden haters, who have remained largely silent since the Tigers brought home the trophy last year. Expect Head Coach Nate Moore to have his team ready to hit the ground running in the Nike Classic. You can hear the game on Thursday, August 22nd at 6:30 on Mix 94.1.

Canton Central Catholic battles Perry in Thursday Stream Game

You’ll be able to head to WHBCSports.com and listen to season kick off in Stark County as the Canton Central Catholic Crusaders head to Perry to take on the Panthers. Canton Central had great offseason enrollment leading to a deeper team and Perry has multiple returning starters, so both teams should be ready to go hard out of the gate.

North Canton Hoover hosts Akron Buchtel

For the third year in a row, the Vikings of North Canton will face the Griffins of Akron, with Hoover playing host this year. Hoover has two talented QBs, which puts them in an interesting position early in the year. Both quarterbacks are expected to split time on Friday night.

GlenOak takes on all comers

After a big 2023 where GlenOak got their first playoff win in 9 years, the Golden Eagles look to further build their program and have loaded their schedule with high quality opponents. The first of which will be the Vikings of Villa Angela-St. Joseph, a private school in Cleveland. St. Joe’s has one of the premier runners in the state in Bo Jackson(not that Bo Jackson), so the Golden Eagles defense will have their plate full early.

New Philadelphia comes to Louisville for live YouTube game

T County looks to represent when the New Philadelphia Quakers head north to take on the Louisville Leopards. Louisville is lead by former Mouth Union project Chris Kappas, who looks to build his program in his second year as head coach. This game will be live on the 1480 WHBC YouTube channel.

Action around the area:

Thursday, August 22nd

Massillon vs. NFL Academy UK @ Beaverton, Oregon

Central Catholic @ Perry

Fairless @ Sandy Valley

Warren Harding @ McKinley

Friday, August 23rd

Lake vs. McKeesport @ Woodland Hills, Pennsylvania

Jackson @ Mentor

Buchtel @ Hoover

Cle. VA-SJ @ GlenOak

Green @ Dover

New Philadelphia @ Louisville

Canton South @ Cle. Benedictine

Northwest @ Norton

Manchester @ Coventry

Smithville @ Tuslaw

Campbell Memorial @ St. Thomas Aquinas

Padua @ Alliance

Marlington @ Warrensville Heights

United @ Minerva

Canfield @ West Branch

Carrollton @ East Liverpool

Toronto @ East Canton

Valley Christian @ Malvern

Waynedale @ Tusky Valley

West Holmes @ Triway

Orrville @ Wooster

Salem @ Poland