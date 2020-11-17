21-Day Statewide Curfew Announced Effective Thursday Night
During his press conference today, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a 21-day statewide curfew in order to try and stem the surging spread of coronavirus through many counties in Ohio.
As outlined in his tweets below, the curfew will be effective every day from 10p through 5a. The curfew will be in place starting Thursday (11/19) and will last through December 10th.
Essential services like pharmacies, grocery stores, emergency medical care and carry-out/delivery food services will still be permitted to operate uninterrupted. The Governor also stated that the situation was very fluid and could change depending on how preventative measures result.