21-Year-Old Gets Life in March Canton Shooting Death

Sep 2, 2020 @ 7:57am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man has drawn a life prison term in the shooting death of a man back in March.

21-year-old Brandon Jones is eligible for parole after 18 years for the murder of 23-year-old Aaron Peterson.

20-year-old Jaeden McCallup of Canton got 6 to 9 years on a felonious assault conviction.

Peterson was shot at a home on Nelson Place NE.

He was able to drive his car a few blocks onto Struble Avenue where he crashed into a house.

