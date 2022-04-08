      Weather Alert

23-year old Canton man dies in crash while fleeing Police

Apr 8, 2022 @ 11:46am

A 23-year old Canton man is dead after being involved in a high speed chase early this morning and crashing his car in Tuscarawas Township.

It happened on State Route 172 just east of State Route 93 around 6:45am when Joshua Hazzard of Bellflower Avenue, NW was driving west on 172 at a high rate of speed fleeing from Massillon Police.  He lost control of the car and went off the road striking a mail box and two utility poles.  He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated by the Ohio Highway Patrol at the request of Massillon Police.

 

 

