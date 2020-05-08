24 Year Old Canton Man Dead in Fatal Car Accident
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells WHBC News that it is currently investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles, one of them being a commercial semi-tractor and trailer.
The accident took place around 6:45 AM on Friday, at the westbound exit ramp of IR-76 and state route 225 in Portage County. The Patrol says 24 year old Tyler Bragg of Canton was traveling northbound on 225 when his vehicle struck a semi tractor trailer attempting to make a turn at the intersection.
Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, 45 year old John Murton was not injured. Authorities say impairment doesn’t appear to have been a factor. Route 225 was closed for four hours due to the crash.