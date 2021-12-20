      Weather Alert

24kGldn, Billie Joe Armstrong and more to join ﻿'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Dec 20, 2021 @ 1:25pm

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

﻿Miley Cyrus﻿ and Saturday Night Live star ﻿Pete Davidson will be ringing in the New Year with style — and plenty of good company.  On Monday, NBC unveiled the a star-studded list of guest stars who will bid farewell to 2021 on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Joining the fun in Miami, Florida, will be “Mood” singer 24kGldnGreen Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong, “Industry Baby” collaborator Jack HarlowBrandi Carlile, rapper Saweetie, Brazilian singer AnittaKitty Ca$h and many more surprises that have yet to be announced.  

The special airs Friday, December 31, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streamed live on the Peacock streaming service.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Kim Kardashian Is One Step Closer To Being A Lawyer
Ed Sheeran Branded #1 Musical Artist On Tiktok In 2021
Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer For Interview 18 Years Ago
Tom Cruise Sent His Movie Crew 300 Christmas Cakes On A Private Jet From His Favorite Bakery
Tornado Relief – How To Help!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On