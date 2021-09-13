      Weather Alert

28-Year-Old Homicide Victim Found in SE Canton

Sep 13, 2021 @ 7:45am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are investigating the shooting death of a city man over the weekend.

28-year-old Brenten Biggums was found unresponsive in the high grass of a vacant lot in the 1300 block of Second Street SE Saturday afternoon.

The coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene.

He had been shot in the back.

Police cannot say at this time whether an incident where bullets hit a neighbor’s house is related to the homicide.

