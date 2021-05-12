28-Year-Old Posed As A High School Student To Promote Instagram Page
A 28-year-old Florida woman is behind bars after posing as a high school student – to promote her Instagram page. Police say Audrey Francisquini wandered the hallways of the school wearing a black backpack, carrying a skateboard, and handing out pamphlets promoting her Instagram. Naturally, she also filmed herself doing it.
When security began asking questions, Francisquini told them she was looking for the ‘registration office’. She eventually fled the school grounds and was arrested later than day on charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and interfering with school function. Ever daydream about going back to high school?