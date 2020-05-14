2nd Arrest Made in Canton Drug Deal-Turned-Attack, 3rd Man Sought
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A second person has been arrested in a drug-deal-turned-rape incident in Canton last month.
27-year-old Bryant Binns was arrested this week in New Castle Pennsylvania.
He faces felonious assault charges for pistol-whipping a woman inside a Gilmore Avenue NW home, according to court records.
Police say another man raped the woman; he is being sought.
43-year-old Brandy Ingram is charged with complicity in the case.