      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: Ohio is Open and Face Coverings will Keep it Open

2nd Arrest Made in Canton Drug Deal-Turned-Attack, 3rd Man Sought

May 14, 2020 @ 7:50am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A second person has been arrested in a drug-deal-turned-rape incident in Canton last month.

27-year-old Bryant Binns was arrested this week in New Castle Pennsylvania.

He faces felonious assault charges for pistol-whipping a woman inside a Gilmore Avenue NW home, according to court records.

Police say another man raped the woman; he is being sought.

43-year-old Brandy Ingram is charged with complicity in the case.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use